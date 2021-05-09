A letter of gratitude to J&H Hardware

Dear Editor,

It gives us immense pleasure to write a letter of appreciation to J&H Hardware in Bellows Falls, Vt., for their great service and product availability.

In March we had a catastrophic generator failure that warranted an immediate replacement. We spent some time with Heather and Albert and were able to purchase a new one in stock right away.

The ability to shop local during this pandemic and get a great price is commendable.

Thank you J&H Hardware and staff for making shopping local the way to go.

Sincerely,

Linda Furgat

Saxtons River Fire Dept.