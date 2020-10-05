A letter in support of David Zuckerman

Dear Editor,

Vermonters need to vote David Zuckerman for governor. David Zuckerman is the better candidate. He is the leading voice in the state for a living wage, green jobs, and racial and environmental justice. His opponent, Gov. Scott, is a governor of vetoes. He has vetoed bills to raise the minimum wage, to provide paid family leave, and to lower carbon emissions. Gov. Scott is holding Vermont back. David Zuckerman is working for a better future.

When Sept. 15 Gov. Scott vetoed the Global Warming Solutions Act, he did so knowing that a week earlier the Vermont House had approved the bill 102 in favor to 45 against while in late June the Senate passed the bill 22 to 6. This is to say that Gov. Scott knew there was a two-thirds majority in the Legislature ready to override his veto. Still he went forward and indeed his veto was overridden. What does that say about Gov. Scott? To my mind, it says that Gov. Scott is fighting against the overwhelming majority opinion of Vermonters who seek climate action now. It displays a curmudgeon mindset unwilling to grab onto a golden opportunity to lead. It reveals a man unwilling to keep up with the times.

David Zuckerman is a farmer keenly aware of the damage climate change is reaping on the soil, water, and air. David has a plan for a Vermont Green New Deal. David wants to put Vermonters back to work in renewable energy jobs across the state. He wants to lay fiber optic cable to improve telecommunication statewide, and he wants to boost weatherizing houses to lower Vermonter’s heating bills.

In these dramatic times when the only certainty is change, Vermont needs a governor prepared to innovate and to lead. David Zuckerman is that person. Vote David Zuckerman for governor.

Sincerely,

Nick Biddle

Brattleboro, Vt.