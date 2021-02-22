A letter for Springfield Community Band town funds

Dear Editor,

To Springfield voters: the Springfield Community Band thanks you for your unwavering support for the past 75 years and asks for your affirmative vote once again on March 2. The band looks forward to resuming performances, but if performing in 2021 proves impossible or impracticable, the band wants voters to know that it will decline the funds as it did in 2020. We hope to see you this summer!

The band is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) organization.

Sincerely,

Barb Rodgers

Springfield Community Band