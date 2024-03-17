Everyone is Irish today

And we’ll have some fun along the way

Green shamrocks and a colorful rainbow

In the clear blue sky

And the shiny pots of gold are in sight

And we’ll sing and dance

All through Saint Patrick’s night

From Vermont to New York to

Old Wicklow town and on to Tokyo

With classical Irish

Music fills the air

And all the little leprechauns

Are dancing and jumping

Up in the air and the little children

Are having so much fun

And I love Saint Patrick’s Day and

I’m playing the fiddle on

This special Irish day and

The people are matching through the

Streets celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day

And the little children

Are running up and down

And chanting Saint Patrick

And we’ll drink Guinness

And whiskey

All through the night

So may the love and luck

Of the Irish be

With you all today on this very

special and loving

And peaceful happy Saint Patrick’s Day.