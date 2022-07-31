Fraud Watch Network: Summertime phone scams

Summertime, and the scamming’s easy! The temperature rises; so does the volume of scam phone calls and text messages. Staying safe is challenging, but not complicated. Here are some tips for self-defense against phone scams: 1) Obtain a caller ID device if you do not have one and never answer calls unless you recognize the caller’s number (a legitimate caller will leave a message if it is important).

Criminals are capable of masking phone numbers or even using numbers assigned to others. Typically, these calls display your area code and possibly the three-digit prefix. That makes the scam number appear to be someone local. If there is no response to your “hello” when answering the phone, hang up. Sadly, by answering the phone your number is added to a call list as an active number. Be prepared to receive more calls. If you answer the call and the party calling is a automated call (ROBOCALL) hang up unless the call is from a know source, such as a medical professional or school.

It often is difficult to recognize a robocall. Criminals employ “smart” or artificial intelligence software to make calls. These calls use a neutral “American” voice that will pose a question such as “Hi. This is Sarah calling from Visa, Discover, Mastercard. Are you interested in lowering your credit card interest rate?” The voice activation now kicks in waiting for you to respond with yes or no. If you don’t use the words expected by the system, “Sarah” will probably say, “I didn’t quite catch your response,” and then repeat the message. Once again, if you find yourself on the receiving end of one of these calls, hang up. If the voice offers to place you on the do not call list by pressing “9,” don’t; that guarantees you will receive more calls. (Tip: sign up for the Do Not Call list at 888-382-1222 or www.donotcall.gov.

The Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission put providers on notice; they must act to block these calls or provide warnings to consumers. That is happening on cellular phones where in-coming calls may display a message such as “Likely Scam.” Sadly, the technology on landline phones does not provide this service.

Alert… Prepare for a barrage of what I refer to as “Gimme Calls” and emails. Whether the call is from a charity, political candidate, or party, or even an organization claiming to raise money for first responders, the message is the same: Gimme money! Clearly, you can’t make donations to everyone calling, regardless of how much good the donation can achieve. You have choices: donate or decline. If you want to donate, request a pledge card and ignore any pleas to provide a credit card number to someone you don’t know. If you decline the plea, simply and quickly say, “NO,” and hang up.

Elliott Greenblott is a retired educator and coordinator of the AARP Vermont Fraud Watch Network. Questions or concerns? Contact egreenblott@aarp.org.