CHESTER, Vt. – The Stone Hearth Inn, located at 698 VT-11 in Chester, will be opening their eater for takeout only on May 6. The eatery will be serving upscale comfort food, with root beer on tap and soft serve ice cream for dessert. There are small picnic tables located outside, but there is no indoor seating. The Stone Hearth Inn & Eatery is online at www.stonehearthinnvermont.com.