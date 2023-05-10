Beekeeping with Julie Wood of Golden Stage Inn

LUDLOW, Vt. – Julie Wood, co-innkeeper of the Golden Stage Inn in Proctorsville, will be sharing her knowledge and expertise in beekeeping with our community on Tuesday, May 16, at Fletcher Memorial Library in Ludlow. Julie has been a beekeeper for 16 years. She will bring parts of a hive, and speak about introductory bee keeping. Julie will also focus on how bees affect our gardens, and the importance of bees as pollinators. Please use the rear library entrance and parking lot for this event.

Julie created and hosts the Vermont Golden Honey Festival at the Golden Stage Inn on the second Saturday of September. 2023 will be the 11th year of this event. Local foods and crafts with a mild emphasis on bees fills the day.