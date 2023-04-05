Your Money & You presented by SEVCA

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Do you know where all your money is going? Would it feel better to have your money work for you? It is always easy to spend money, but keeping track of rising costs is difficult. These are some of the topics we will discuss to help us gain an understanding of how we can manage money and not have money manage us. Join Southeastern Vermont Community Action’s (SEVCA) Financial and Energy Coach, Kevin O’Brien, at a free workshop on Monday April 10, to gain a clearer picture of your money management opportunities.

The financial world is confusing and often predatory, but there are tools we can use to understand how to make the system work for us. We will review some of these tools and talk about current rebate and incentive programs that can help to lower monthly costs. Additional topics will include the basics of loans, credit score and credit reports, and understanding how to protect your personal information, plus what to do if someone steals your identity.

The workshop will be held on April 10 from 6-8 p.m., both in-person in the upstairs meeting room of the Brooks Memorial Library, as well as online. SEVCA’s financial and energy coach is supported through the Green Saving Smart program, which is guiding Vermonters to a sustainable financial future. For virtual sign up, setting up a one-on-one appointment, or more information contact kobrien@sevca.org

As the region’s designated community action agency (CAA), SEVCA works with local and state partners and in coordination with CAAs nationwide to help resolve crises, create opportunities for all people to thrive, build strong, resilient communities, and work toward a more equitable society. SEVCA was founded in May 1965 and has been meeting needs and changing lives in southeastern Vermont for 57 years. More information is available at www.sevca.org, www.facebook.com/SEVCAorg, or by calling 800-464-9951.