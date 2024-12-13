Windham Foundation final 2024 grant recipients

GRAFTON, Vt. – The Windham Foundation, a nonprofit based in Grafton, Vt., that works to enhance Vermont’s economic, cultural, and civic life, is pleased to announce the recipients of their most recent round of grants.

Twenty-four Vermont-based nonprofits received a total of $71,000 in financial support. Funded projects included efforts to address food insecurity, youth-led barn and trails restoration projects, a community nurse program, and out-of-school educational opportunities.

The full list of recipients includes Art in the Neighborhood, Bellows Falls Union High School, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont, Brattleboro Area Hospice, Catamount Film and Arts, Children’s Literacy Foundation, Community Food Cupboard, Dad Guild, Green Mountain Recovery Center, Middlebury Community Music Center, Middlebury Studio School, Next Stage Arts, Rockingham Arts and Museum Project, Springfield Family Center, Strafford Community Nurse, Those Who Were Harmed Podcast/Peace and Justice Center, Upper Valley Haven, Upper Valley Trails Alliance, Vermont After School, Vermont Arts Council, Vermont Huts Association, Vermont Rural Education Collaborative, Vermont Youth Conservation Corps, and Willing Hands Enterprises.

This closes out the 2024 grants program, with a total of 82 grants and nearly $247,000 of funding.

“The Windham Foundation is very pleased to support these excellent organizations, all of which make a demonstrable impact in their communities,” says Dan Lerner, executive director of The Windham Foundation.

The Foundation anticipates making changes to its grants program in 2025. Those changes and new application deadlines will be announced on the foundation’s website, and in a press release before the end of the year.