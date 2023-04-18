Welcome Walpole’s new Orchard Tavern

WALPOLE, N.H. – Alyson’s Orchard, which is located along Route 12 in Walpole, and was purchased by Walpole residents Adam and Taylor Naeck in January, recently launched the Orchard Tavern, their new food establishment also located on the Alyson’s property. The staff recently welcomed customers for the first time last Friday and Saturday nights, and their grand opening was a great success.

When the couple purchased the local favorite attraction from Alyson’s founder Susan Jasse, they had indicated they would be making several upgrades to the property, including renovations to their event center and bridal suite, and adding an exterior deck. Now, the new owners have opened the aforementioned Orchard Tavern, with even more changes and additions to come.

“We are really excited to bring something new to Alyson’s Orchard, and to the town of Walpole,” Taylor Naeck said in a recent interview. “We hope that this is just one new addition to a list of new things that we hope will bring people to see us all year round.”

The Naecks have brought in local chef Austin Reida, who is well known for his cuisine in the Keene area. “He has made such a huge impact on Alyson’s already, and we couldn’t be happier to have Austin on our team.”

The Orchard Tavern menu will offer a variety of dinner options, as well as a selection of appetizers, desserts, soft drinks, and a full bar. The dinner options include a “Slow Smoked BBQ” section of pulled pork, turkey, and a “burnt ends” pork belly, while other dinner choices include a toasted panko and chive macaroni and cheese, and multiple “smash burger” options.

Appetizers on the menu will include smoked wings, duck wontons, fried pickles, and French fries, and for those who have a sweet tooth, the Tavern will offer up chocolate cake, Italian ricotta cheesecake, and a “cannoli of the day” for dessert options.

The Naecks also plan to soon offer musical entertainment as well. “It is currently in the works,” Adam concluded. “We’re looking for just the right type of entertainment for this setting, and we’ve already talked to a few people who we think will be a hit with our patrons.”

The Orchard Tavern will be open every Friday and Saturday night from 4 – 9 p.m., by reservation only. There will soon be an online reservation form available but, in the interim, reservations can be made by calling 603-756-9800 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., or by email at info@alysonsorchard.com.