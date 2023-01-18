Weatherization where you live: a workshop

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Heating expenses getting out of hand? Keep your home’s heat where you need it and don’t let it sneak outside. Weatherization is the process which works to save you money by increasing the insulation and air sealing of your residence. As Vermonters we know some best practices to staying warm, like layering a sweater underneath a jacket that stops the wind. This same idea is used when looking at the weatherization opportunities where you live. Whether you rent, are a home owner, or a land lord there are affordable programs available.

Learn about the programs and options available to you from our Financial and Energy Coach, Kevin O’Brien, who can help you through the process. Community partners like Efficiency Vermont, Heat Squad, and VSECU all have programs that are working to weatherize as many people as possible. Additionally, Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) has their own nationally recognized weatherization team which can go beyond insulation and air sealing, to look into heating systems. The cost savings realized for an individual has a huge positive environmental impact at the State level because of the reduction of heating-fuels needed to keep the weatherized spaces more comfortable for Vermonters.

The workshop will be held on Feb. 6 from 6 – 8 p.m. virtually and in person at the Brooks Memorial Library, in the meeting room upstairs next to the children’s room. Presented by SEVCA’s Financial and Energy Coach through the Green Saving Smart program, which is working to guide Vermonters to a sustainable financial future. For more information contact: kobrien@sevca.org