WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Energy Works invites you to join the green economy with a free weatherization training Feb. 27 through March 10.

In partnership with SEVCA, Energy Works is offering a no-cost weatherization technical training that can help you start a career and earn $20+/hr. with great benefits. There will be an introduction to weatherization science, and the tools and materials needed. You will be trained for industry credentials such as OSHA-10, CPR, First Aid and AED certifications. There will be opportunities to speak with employers and shadow potential jobs.

There are travel and childcare stipends available while training.

For more information contact Jeff Nerney at jnerney@vtadultlearning.org or call 802-779-0057.