W.H. Shaw Insurance Agency to join The Richards Group

REGION – The Richards Group is pleased to announce that it has acquired the W.H. Shaw Insurance Agency of Manchester, Vt. The partnership with The Richards Group will benefit clients by ensuring that decisions and service remain local for years to come, while expanding client services and resources. Shaw Insurance’s staff will remain at their current office, located at 135 Bonnet Street, Manchester, Vt.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Andy and Craig and the talented staff employed by W.H. Shaw. The respect and admiration are mutual and the fit undeniable. We’re so pleased that Andy and Craig would put their trust in The Richards Group to carry on the legacy of what their families build, over the past 100 plus years” said Drew Richards, Vice President of The Richards Group. “We look forward to collaborating with each of them as we move forward and to serving their customers with the same care and professionalism they’ve come to deserve and expect.”

“A great deal of consideration was given to choosing the right buyer for our business, and we truly believe that The Richards Group is an excellent fit for our clients and employees. We could have looked at selling to some national-based organization,” commented Andy Shaw, President of W. H. Shaw Insurance. “But frankly, we felt more comfortable with The Richards Group. They are family-owned and Vermont-based, and both of those things are big for us.”

The Richards Group has made a strong commitment to communities in Bennington County over the past decade, with the acquisitions of Wills Insurance, Briggs, Fowler Insurance, and now the W.H. Shaw Insurance Agency.

The Richards Group, headquartered in Brattleboro, Vt. has provided local insurance, retirement plan, and employee benefits solutions to clients throughout Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts since 1867. In addition, TRG offers consulting services to help employers with safety, wellness, human resources, and fiduciary stewardship. The firm has over 150 employees in 12 locations and has been named one of the “Best Places to Work in Vermont” in each of the past seven years by Vermont Business Magazine and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce. For more information about the firm and its capabilities, please visit www.therichardsgrp.com.