Vermont passes wage replacement bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The small business community and members of Main Street Alliance and Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility applaud the Vermont General Assembly on the passage of S.11, a workforce and economic development bill that would establish a program to provide wage replacement for workers experiencing loss of work for reasons associated with Covid-19.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Vermonters everywhere have been asked to stay home and isolate or care for others in the event of an exposure – and by and large Vermonters have risen to the occasion, not only to keep themselves safe, but to keep those around them safe as well.

At the height of the pandemic, Congress acted to give businesses tools to ensure employees have the financial security to stay healthy and whole. The federal Families First Coronavirus Relief Act required businesses to provide emergency paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave for those impacted by Covid-19. In return, businesses received FFCRA payroll tax credits, which partially covered the costs of providing this benefit. These credits were later expanded with the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act for those who voluntarily provided leave.

All told, Vermont businesses utilized approximately $45 million in FFCRA credits to cover the costs of providing paid leave to their employees, however the federal program expired as of Sept. 30 of 2021, leaving them to either pay for these benefits out of pocket or eliminate them entirely.

At the start of the legislative session, which coincided with the height of the Omicron surge, over 100 small businesses and nonprofits and over 500 workers from throughout the state signed on to a letter of support to the legislature to establish a Covid Paid Leave Grant Program.

As written, S.11 would appropriate almost $15.2 million dollars for a program that would run from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023. This program would provide up to 40 hours of Covid paid leave for a worker at 100% wage replacement up to $21.25 an hour. Employers can apply for this program on a quarterly basis.