LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of Tygart Trading Post, in Lamere Square in Ludlow. Chamber Director Carol assists owners Angie and Patrick to cut the ribbon, along with Jared, inventory and online director, Abbey, trading post general manager, and Charlie, ski shop general manager. Angie and Patrick also own Tygart Mountain Sports in Ludlow. Photo courtesy of Images by Donald Dill.