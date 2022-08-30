Twin Falls Training Center opens it’s doors

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Twin Falls Training Center opened its doors on Aug. 1, 2022 in Bellows Falls, Vt. Located at 9B Spencer Dr., the center offers recreational and competitive gymnastics for toddlers through adults and ninja obstacles for kids of all ages. The 7,100 square foot air conditioned facility has all of the standard gymnastics equipment one could expect – a spring floor, balance beams of various heights, a vault and uneven bars, plus a 30-foot tumble track and a dedicated preschool area. A parent workout space for enrolled families to use for a small fee while their child is in class is also on the way.

In early 2021, amid the Covid pandemic, owners Kari Gypson and Cassandra Pedigo reconnected and began working on plans to make opening a gym in the Greater Falls area a reality. The pair faced many ups and downs, but never lost sight of the goal – to bring gymnastics back to the community and give kids a positive, healthy activity to participate in while having fun and re-building community. Gymnastics provides physical benefits such as strength, coordination, and endurance, but it also provides mental training through the development of self-discipline and a strong sense of self-trust. Twin Falls Training Center seeks to use gymnastics to support the overall well-being of the youth in the community.

After the initial location fell through, the space at 9 Spencer Drive was identified as an ideal location. The pair acted quickly to secure the location and were then awarded a RLF loan from the town of Rockingham, giving them the funding they needed to purchase equipment and do the necessary fit-up work on the previously vacant unit.

Open six days a week, Twin Falls offers tot and me, superhero, preschool gymnastics, beginner through advanced level recreational classes, ninja, adult gymnastics, and strength training classes. For kids who want to explore the gym before committing to a class, or for gymnasts looking for more time, open gym is also available. The competitive program offers pre-team and team options for those who want to pursue a gymnastics sports career. Twin Falls also offers birthday parties. Parties are split into two parts, gym time as an open gym, mini class, or laser tag, and use of the party room for refreshments and gifts.

Anyone interested in learning more can visit www.twinfallsgym.com and find a link to the gym’s customer portal for class descriptions and schedule. Enrollment is always rolling so parents can enroll their children at any time.