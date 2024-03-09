Townshend Farmers Market applications open

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Calling all artisans, farmers, and food producers. Applications for the 2024 Townshend Farmers Market are now open. We’re excited to welcome a diverse group of vendors to our vibrant market this year. Applications can be found on the WRCP website, www.westtownshend.org/farmers-market, and are due April 1.

For more information, contact Jennifer at townshendfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

We can’t wait to see everyone at our first market on May 24, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., at the West Townshend Country Store.’