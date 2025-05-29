Thrive Thrift Store & Community Resource Center grand opening

ASCUTNEY, Vt. – Thrive Thrift Store & Community Resource Center officially celebrated its grand opening in Ascutney, Vt., with a special ribbon cutting ceremony, on April 23. The event was hosted by the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, marking an exciting new chapter for this vital community resource.

The ribbon cutting brought together key individuals dedicated to Thrive’s mission. Attendees included Andrea Murray, chair of Thrive; Nichole Gagnon, founder and secretary; Sheila Young, vice chair; and Taylor Drinker, executive director of the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce. Other dedicated board members, including founding member Brandon Gulnick, treasurer; Amanda Pearsons; and James Warren, are also instrumental in Thrive’s success.

“We run on volunteers at the moment,” shared a representative from Thrive. “We started gathering items for other nonprofits, and it grew into what we are today. We provide basic needs and wellness resources to vulnerable populations. We offer low-cost items at our thrift store in Ascutney, and provide vouchers and resource navigation for Springfield and Windsor, Vt., areas, as well as the Claremont, N.H., area. We are hoping to provide more services as we grow.”

Thrive Thrift Store & Community Resource Center is committed to offering essential support to those in need, operating with a passion for community welfare, and a vision for future expansion of services.