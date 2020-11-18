Three Ludlow businesses awarded prestigious Dukie award

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, three Ludlow businesses were presented with the Duke DaLoose Foundation Award for Excellence for 2020. All three businesses were flabbergasted by the honor and pledged directly to Duke himself that they would strive to live up to the legacy which the award entails. To say that all three principals in the local businesses were speechless would be an understatement.

The Duke DaLoose Foundation Award for Excellence, also known as the Dukie, is an annual award presented to businesses who exhibit the traits embodied by the award’s namesake Duke DaLoose. The Duke DaLoose Foundation Committee for Awarding the Duke DaLoose Foundation Award for Excellence is responsible for choosing the recipients of the prestigious award. As the committee chair, Nan Fredericks explained, “Winning a Pulitzer or Nobel is certainly an achievement but winning a Dukie is an entirely different story.”