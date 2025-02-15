The Windham Foundation announces changes to grants program

GRAFTON, Vt. – The Windham Foundation, a nonprofit based in Grafton, Vt., that works to enhance Vermont’s economic, cultural, and civic life, is pleased to announce changes to its 2025 grants program.

New this year, the foundation will offer two grant cycles, spring and fall, with each cycle having two distinct mission-driven focus areas. The spring cycle, with a deadline of March 15, will be open to nonprofits focused on food, land and the natural world; and arts, culture, and education. The fall cycle, with a deadline of Sept. 15, will review applications focused on healthy and vibrant communities, and preserving and developing resilient communities. More information about these focus areas, and examples of qualifying projects, can be found on our website, www.windham-foundation.org/grants.

“The goal of these changes is twofold”, says Dan Lerner, executive director of The Windham Foundation. “First, by creating mission-aligned focus areas, applicants will be evaluated with their peers, and be able to clearly show how their work aligns with the mission of the foundation. Second, it will give the foundation a clearer picture of the work that is being done in any given focus area, and further our understanding of how best to support the organizations doing this work.”

For more information, contact Meg Gonzalez at meg.gonzalez@windham-foundation.org.