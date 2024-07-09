The Hub at Weston earns 2024 Wine Spectator Restaurant Award

WESTON, Vt. – Wine Spectator, the world’s leading authority on wine, has awarded The Hub at Weston their coveted Restaurant Award, declaring it one of the world’s best restaurants for wine. The honor was announced this week on Wine Spectator’s website, and will appear in their August print edition that reaches more than 3 million readers worldwide.

Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards represent the world’s only program focused exclusively on restaurant wine service. The Award of Excellence recognizes restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers, along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style.

The Hub at Weston has been called a southern Vermont gem. Nestled beside the enchanting Walker Farm Theater, The Hub invites guests to indulge in a culinary adventure. Fresh, local ingredients take center stage on the seasonally inspired menu, while the warm atmosphere fosters connection and community.

“I believe wine is food,” says Michael Ehlenfeldt, chef and wine director at The Hub at Weston. “It’s grown and often made by farmers just as the vegetables, fruit, and meat that we serve at the Hub. It’s as important to me to know where our wines come from and how they are made as it is with the food we serve. Our wines are chosen to pair with our menus throughout the year and adapt with the seasons.”

Ehlenfeldt curates themed wine dinners several times during the year, showcasing the best of European and American wines paired with his seasonal, locally sourced delicacies. The Hub’s next wine dinner is on July 20, and will offer an opportunity to taste Failla wines with winemaker Ehren Jordon, and east coast representative Katie Spigner. The multicourse meal features six outstanding wines from the Failla vineyards. More information about the dinner can be found at www.thehubatweston.com.