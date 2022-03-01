The Community Closet official reopening

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Community Closet, an outreach ministry of Immanuel Episcopal Church at 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls, is reopening on Saturday, March 5. It will be open regularly on Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Parking for the Closet can be reached via the driveway at 9 School St.

Our mission is to provide clothing for children and adults at a minimal cost. Household goods are free.

To celebrate this reopening there will be a free raffle of gift certificates to local businesses.

We will accept donations of gently used, clean clothing during our regular hours.