The 13th hole at BFCC is a restaurant

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Rockingham has a new restaurant; Par 13, Burgers and BBQ. Located at the Bellows Falls Country Club, Par 13 is a collaboration between Brian Joy, of PK’s, and George Kendall, formerly of Kendall’s Kitchen.

Par 13 is comfortable and casual; in the center of every table is a paper towel roll, and that’s because it’s all about the food. On the menu, you will find 13 signature burgers, including the “Big Three:” one is dedicated to the creator of the golf course, David “Deacon” Brown; another to Mike “Tolaro,” a legend from 1953-1981; and the “Bump” who left his mark with time and financial donations; the Hall is named after Bump Malley. The brand on the burgers was made by local artist Ted Slaght.

The BBQ includes pulled pork and brisket as well as smoked options of macaroni and cheese, corn, salmon, and rice and vegetables.

Kendall calls his BBQ, “Upscale with a Vermont twist.” His homemade smoker outside holds 70 pounds of meat. When asked, Kendall stated, “I love to BBQ!”

At Par 13, choose from 13 styles of french fries, and 13 dipping and wing sauces. Kendall said, “It turns out the dry rub [for his brisket] has 13 ingredients.”

Joy explained that every list they made had 13 items and it happens to be their lucky number. Joy’s high school jersey was 13 and Kendall’s birthday is on the 13th. The opening night of Par 13 was Friday, May 13, 2022.

Kendall said he started prep cooking at Vermont Academy when he was 15 and had been working there until recently. He also owns a mobile catering business specializing in barbeque. He closed Kendall’s Kitchen in Saxtons River in 2019, working at the Summit Lodge in Sunapee before Covid shut everything down.

Joy is a member of the Country Club, and when he heard that the previous restaurant manager was not renewing his contract, he told Kendall, “If I’m going to do this, you are the one chef I want to work with.” They signed a three-year contract and opened within five weeks. Joy explained that he wanted to stay local and create local jobs. He wanted to offer what he thought a country club should, and they created a menu that is fresh and exciting with a price point for everyone.

Along with burgers and BBQ, there are sandwiches, salads, and milkshakes. Bagels from Crimson and Clover Bakes are offered as an option for bread, and Kendall explained that all of the fried options are made fresh.

Joy said, in regards to Kendall, “It’s a great feeling as an owner when you put someone in place that’s perfect for that position, [Kendall] is as good as it gets!”

Par 13 is open Tuesday through Sunday, 12–9 p.m., and both the course and restaurant are open to the public. Gloria is still your smiling bartender and she said they encourage tee times.

Tuesday is Men’s Night and Thursdays are for the ladies. The course opens at 7 a.m. with the last cart returned by 8 p.m. The BFCC celebrates its centennial this year with a tournament on May 28.

For more information, like Par 13 on Facebook. Call the Clubhouse at 802-463-9807.