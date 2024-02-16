TDS Telecom completes local fiber upgrades

REGION – TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS) has completed fiber upgrades in several Vermont communities to bring lightning-fast internet connections to more residents and businesses.

Speeds up to eight gig are now available in communities including Baltimore, Cavendish, Ludlow, Perkinsville, Plymouth, Weathersfield, Northfield, and Roxbury. The upgrades are the result of an expansion of fiber internet services – known as the “gold standard” of residential connections – to about 7,700 addresses in Vermont.

“This private investment of millions of dollars is bringing better connections for residents and businesses. As a longtime provider of telecommunications services in Vermont, we’re excited this future-proof technology will continue serving our communities for years to come,” said Drew Petersen, TDS senior vice president of corporate affairs.

With speeds up to eight gig, files of any size can be uploaded or downloaded nearly instantly. For businesses, TDS offers dedicated connections up to 10 gig.

TDS has done business in Vermont since 1970. In addition to private investment, TDS leveraged Alternative Connect America (ACAM) funds to expand and improve broadband service in rural areas.

For more information, including how to sign up for service, visit www.tdstelecom.com/local/vermont.html.