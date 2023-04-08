State Agencies talk state and ARPA resources

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Please join the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, the Springfield Regional Development Corporation, the Green Mountain Economic Development Corporation, the Mt. Ascutney Regional Commission, and other community partners for an introduction and discussion about state and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) infrastructure resources that are available in the Windsor County region. The event will be held at the River Valley Tech Center Café, located at 307 South Street in Springfield, Vt., from 9-10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 10.

The administration will be hosting a listening session/round table discussion in the Southern Windsor County region about available federal funding resources and any outstanding regional and municipal project needs. Attendees will hear from, and have access to, the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Buildings and General Services, Agency of Transportation, Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Libraries, Agency of Agriculture, the Vermont Community Broadband Board, Vermont Emergency Management, the State Workforce Development Board, and other State Agencies and Departments.

There will be a separate session in Rochester for the northern section of Windsor County in the afternoon.