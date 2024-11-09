SRDC awarded state grants to support local economic development projects

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Regional Development Corporation (SRDC) announced recently that it is the recipient of two grants to support a pair of economic development projects in the region. The awards were part of the Regional Economic Development Grant Program, administered by the Department of Buildings and General Services. The goal of the program is to promote stimulation or retention of economic opportunities in the state.

The grants that SRDC received will support two business projects in the Springfield region. The first is to assist with purchasing equipment for ImageTek Manufacturing, to help with their growth. The other grant will help the Vermont Packinghouse to expand their production capacity.

SRDC executive director Bob Flint said that the grants would be an important part of projects for job creation and retention. “We appreciate the support from the state for these projects. These are two important regional employers, and we’re happy to assist with their continued success,” Flint said.

SRDC serves the 10 towns in southern Windsor County. To learn more about Springfield Regional Development Corporation and how it can help existing companies, as well as those looking to start a business, call 802-885-3061 or email bobf@springfielddevelopment.org.