Springfield’s 4th Annual Local Loyalty Program

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Shop local this season and win! This coming Friday, Nov. 26 marks the official kickoff of the 4th Annual Springfield Holiday Local Loyalty Program. The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to bring this fun collaborative program to the community again this year. With so many wonderful area merchants participating in the rewards stamp program this year, you’re sure to find plenty of opportunities to fulfill your holiday shopping needs in the neighborhood.

Simply get your Local Loyalty Card at any participating Springfield area merchant and earn stamps with purchases. Each participating business will feature a unique raffle prize. Once you fill your card, you can enter it in the raffle of your choice.

The month-long Shop Local campaign runs from Plaid Friday, Nov. 26 through New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. Raffle winners will be drawn in January.

A heartfelt thank you to this year’s “Friends of the Program” sponsors for supporting this fun and festive collaborative effort: Cota & Cota, HB Energy Solutions, and WCFR 106.5FM/1480AM.

Official start of the program featuring all the businesses starts Nov. 26. Join us in the collective endeavor to spread cheer and strengthen support for small businesses in the Springfield region this holiday season.

Questions? Call 802-885-2779 or email alice@springfieldvt.com. Follow the official Springfield Holiday Local Loyalty Program Event via the Chamber’s Facebook page or www.springfieldvt.com.