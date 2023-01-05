Springfield Town Library planning for the future

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library and the Library Board of Trustees are planning for the next three years and are seeking community input to guide the plan. Opinions about the needs of the town as well as the library are sought. Non-users of the library are especially encouraged to participate so the library can meet the needs of the entire community.

Those who have an existing Google account can access the online survey from the library website, www.springfieldtownlibrary.org or go directly to https://bit.ly/3vEX7tC. There are print surveys available for those who prefer paper or do not have a Google account. They are available at the library, from library trustees, at the senior center, and the town offices. Additional locations will be added.

It is vital for the library trustees and staff to get as many people to complete the survey as possible. The library is here for the community and it is important to develop a plan to serve its needs.