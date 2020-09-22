Springfield Shopping Plaza welcomes Ollie’s Bargain Hunt

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Nassimi Realty LLC is excited to announce the acquisition of a new tenant, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, at Springfield Shopping Plaza in Springfield, Vt.

Nassimi Realty LLC reports that this lease will last 10 years. This is the first Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in all of the state of Vermont. The space is approximately 30,000 square feet. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will be replacing Peebles and will expand into additional square footage in the shopping plaza.

The Springfield Shopping Plaza in Vermont is the only shopping center with a regional supermarket and national pharmacy in the market. It has a wide variety of other retailers within the center.

Chaim Wiater, director of leasing for Nassimi Realty LLC says, “Our regional strategy for Vermont retail puts the focus on the needs of the local community. Ollie’s is a leading American retailer offering Vermonters deep discounts on major brands of consumer goods and we know they will be hugely successful in Springfield.”

Nassimi Realty LLC is confident the commercial real estate market is on the rebound and they look forward to many more similar acquisitions and leases. They expect commercial real estate to start moving forward for many businesses and retailers across their properties in the weeks to come.