Springfield Rotary Club welcomes new members

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Five new members recently joined the Springfield Vermont Rotary Club and were inducted by Club President Karen Longo at ceremonies during the weekly club meeting held on Tuesday, March 7, at the Nolan Murray Center.

The new members are: Bob Adcock, Springfield Hospital, Chief Executive Officer; Mike Schmitt, owner of the Black River Coffee Bar; Taylor Drinker, Membership and Events Director for the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce; Cheyenne Williams, Relationship Banker, M&T Bank Springfield; and Brandon Gulnick, Weathersfield Town Manager.

The Springfield Rotary Club is in its 95 year of service to the community and meets at noon Tuesdays at the Nolan Murray Center. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org.