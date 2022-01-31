Springfield Family Center seeks volunteers

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Are you looking for a great way to help your community? Do you have some free time during the weekdays? This could be the perfect volunteer opportunity for you!

Springfield Family Center is looking for a few caring individuals to help fulfill food pickups in Springfield and Brattleboro, and to help stock the food shelf here at the Springfield Family Center building. These tasks mostly consist of driving between our building and designated food pick up locations, and carrying boxes of food between our food shelf storage areas. We are appreciative of any and all help we can get.

In the past year alone Springfield Family Center handed out 935 food boxes to families and individuals requesting supplemental food services. We couldn’t make this happen without the help of our great neighbors like you!

Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and ability to pick up 25 or more pounds of food at a time.

If you’re interested in volunteering, please call us at 802-885-3646, email springfieldfamilycentervt@gmail.com, or drop by our building at 365 Summer St, Springfield, VT 05156 during our regular business hours, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., for more details.