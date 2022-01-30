Springfield Elks Lodge awards grants to local organizations

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Elks Lodge has awarded grants to the Edgar May Recreation Center in conjunction with the athletic department of the Springfield High School and to the Springfield Senior Center in the amounts of $1500 and $1000 respectively.

The athletic department, which is headed by Rich Saypeck, functions in tandem with the Edgar May Recreation Center and needs funding to make sure that its athletes can take advantage of the facilities at the Center. This can be an expensive undertaking, and families are often awarded coupons to help pay for services. The Springfield Elks Lodge has donated $1500 to assist with this program.

The Springfield Elks has also awarded $1000 to the Springfield Senior Center to help in their purchase of needed equipment. This includes folding tables, a cart to hang the tables upon, a storage container, and shelving. The resources for this grant came from the Elks National Foundation.

The Springfield Elks Lodge is always looking for new community organizations to come forward and ask for help. For more information, reach out to Mike Gunn, secretary of the Lodge at 802-885-3100.