SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Regional Development Corporation (SRDC) continues to offer the Springfield Area Revolving Loan Fund, which is a source of debt financing for small and medium-size companies in southern Windsor County, as well as those looking to start a business.

The Springfield Area Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) utilizes funds from the economic development administration to complement other funding sources in helping area companies to create and retain jobs, as well as stimulate the creation and relocation of new businesses.

SRDC executive director Bob Flint says that the Springfield Area Revolving Loan Fund provides another resource to help businesses in the region. “We have a tool that can help with financing to drive growth in our region, in partnership with our area lenders,” Flint said. He said that the RLF is available to applicants in the 10 towns in the SRDC service region.

For more information about the Springfield Area Revolving Loan Fund, or to get a loan application, please contact Bob Flint at SRDC, bobf@springfielddevelopment.org or 802-885-3061.