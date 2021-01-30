Sip your way through Vermont Hot Chocolate Week

REGION – Vermont Fresh Network & DigInVT is excited to invite Vermont dairy and chocolate enthusiasts to sweet and special events throughout the state in celebration of the inaugural Vermont Hot Chocolate Week, Feb. 1-7, 2021. Over 40 local farms, restaurants, cafes, and other Vermont specialty food businesses are showcasing their favorite hot chocolate flavors with menu specials, hot chocolate kits, recipes, farm stories, and more.

“From Vermont’s cows and dairy farmers, to our local chocolate makers, chefs, and distillers, the Green Mountain State has everything you need to celebrate winter in Vermont in a very sweet way,” said Tara Pereira, executive director of Vermont Fresh Network.

Throughout this week, Vermonters are invited to sample and celebrate. Visit cafes and restaurants offering special drinks all week long, including King Arthur Baking cafe, The Lodge at Spruce Peak, Mad River Distillers, Morse Block Deli, The Scoop & Archie’s Grill, The Skinny Pancake, Sweetwaters American Bistro, Rabble Rouser Chocolate & Craft Co., Red Hen Baking Co., and many others around the state.

Celebrate at home! Plan a night in with hot chocolate kits and boozy collabs from local businesses like Mad River Taste Place and Michael’s on the Hill. Lake Champlain Chocolates is offering hot chocolate bombs to use at home and as well as serving limited edition Raspberry Hot Chocolate and Dark Hot Chocolate in their three cafes.

Enjoy a snowy outdoor adventure with sweet sips at Sandiwood Farm in Wolcott and Frog Hollow Farm in Hubbardton.

Enter the Hot Chocolate Week photo contest! Snap the best photo of your hot chocolate and post it to Instagram with the hashtag #vthotchocolate to enter DigInVT’s photo contest. The prize-winning photos will be chosen by a panel of hot chocolate experts.

Follow along with Vermont dairy farms as they are highlighted during the week, including Billings Farm, Monument Farms, Liberty Hill Farm, Cedar Mountain Farm, Robie Farm, Stony Pond Farm, and Shelburne Farms.

Vermont Hot Chocolate Week is funded through a 2020 Vermont Breakfast on the Farm grant awarded to Vermont Fresh Network to promote Vermont dairy and engage local businesses and the public.

For a complete list of participating businesses and activities during Vermont Hot Chocolate Week, visit www.DigInVT.com.