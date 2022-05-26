Shred event at Shaw’s in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. –NAID-Certified SecurShred will be accepting paper shredding on June 4, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Shaw’s Plaza. This event is sponsored by Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates and is free. Look for the Mary Davis Tent on the day of the event.

All shredded paper is recycled into tissue paper products at a paper mill. Every year, SecurShred recycles millions of pounds of shredded paper. For every 150 pounds of paper recycled, one tree is saved. Making paper from recycled paper also uses 30% – 55% less energy than making paper from trees, and there is 95% less air pollution when creating paper from recycled sources.

“This is our Second Annual Community Shred Event partnering with SecurShred,” said Julie Abraham, Owner at Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates. “The Partners at Mary Davis are looking forward to this event and helping our community safely destroy sensitive documents that, if not disposed of properly, may compromise someone’s identity.”

The proceeds from the SecurShred sale of our recycled material will benefit the Ludlow Ambulance Service.

Collect documents in boxes or bags, no need to remove paperclips or staples.