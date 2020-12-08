Shop local in Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Visit Bellows Falls this holiday season to see the lights and shop local. The Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance is excited to sponsor by popular demand the 2020 Shop Local card program. Spend your dollars in our area businesses and collect stamps for each purchase. A filled Shop Local card equals are entered to win raffle prizes Jan. 5, 2021.

This year visit the following businesses to collect stamps on your Shop Local card: Allen Brothers Farm Market, Anastasia’s Closet, Arch Bridge Book Shop, Athen’s Pizza & Family Restaurant, Bellows Falls Pet Supply, Boccaccio’s Beauty & Tanning Salon, Busy Bee’s New & Gently Used Children’s Clothing, Canal Street Art Gallery, China Garden, Community Feed Store, Everyday Creative, Faith’s Toyota Ford Auto–Service Department, Falls Mane Salon–Myriah Clark, Misty Haskell and Heather Gleim, Father’s Restaurant, Grafton Inn & Phelp’s Barn, Greater Falls Pharmacy & Scrapbook Nook, Halladay’s Flowers & Gifts, Harlow Farm Stand–CSA, Home Christmas, James Oil Plumbing & Heating–office payments, J&H Hardware and J&H Sporting Goods, JoAnna’s Glamorama, Joy Wah Restaurant, Kokopelli’s, Leslie’s Tavern, Lisai’s Corner Deli, Lisai’s Market, Meticulous Motors, MKT Grafton, Moon Dog Cafe, Mountainside Tattoo & Piercing, Pizza Palace, River Artisans Cooperative, Saxtons River Market, Sherwin Art Glass, Simone’s Styling Salon, Smokin’ Bowls, Stanch’s Place–Shell Station, Subway, The Rock & Hammer, The Threaded Trunk Boutique and Katie’s Jewelry and Gifts, The Vermont Country Store, Tiny House Coffee, Tsuga Studios, Village Square Booksellers, Westminster Auto Service Inc., Windham Antique Center, and Wunderbar.

Thank you to all participating businesses and to our non-stamping sponsors: Bellows Falls Opera House, Catamount Truck & Trailer Repair, Cota & Cota, Donovan’s Bar & Grill, Edward Jones–16 The Square, Falls Area Community Television, Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce, Greater Falls Eye Care, Halladay’s Harvest Barn, Hunter Studio, Massucco & Stern P.C., People’s United Bank, PK’s Irish Pub, River Valley Credit Union, Westminster Fit Body Bootcamp, The WOOL at 91.5 FM.

Our businesses are offering sales and specials throughout the season with safe and socially distanced shopping. Many offer online shopping, curbside pickup, take-out, and delivery. Find the latest information on Facebook or contact your favorite store for more details.

Our annual Ladies’ and Men’s Nights will be celebrated all weekend, held on the second and third weekends of December. Check out BFDDA members on Facebook.

Celebrate the holiday season in Bellows Falls with a drive through our village to see the lights. LIKE BFDDA on Facebook. Thank you for shopping local, and Happy Holidays!