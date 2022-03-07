SEVCA offers no cost tax prep service

REGION – SEVCA is currently offering eligible community members an opportunity to receive free tax preparation services. The program, which offers no cost filing of both federal and Vermont state income taxes, is open to anyone who makes less than $57,000 per year. Drop off sites are located in Windsor, Westminster, and Brattleboro.

SEVCA’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program utilizes IRS certified volunteers to ensure that community members gain access to valuable tax credits that the household and/or individual has earned like the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit. Additionally, highly trained program volunteers work with each individual and household to ensure all items are properly filed and to double check that a benefit has been received. Preparers will pay extra attention to items that are new this year like Stimulus Impact Payments, Advance Child Tax Credit Payments, Homestead Exemption benefits, and Renter Rebates, so that program participants receive all refunds for which they are eligible. SEVCA’s committed VITA volunteers are patient, willing to explain the tax process clearly, and are committed to providing quality tax services free of charge.

Tax returns may be filed electronically and program participants may opt for a direct deposit of their earned refund. And, new this year, community members with access to a computer or a smart phone can use a customer portal to enable them to work remotely with a volunteer to file their taxes. Program participants and all eligible community members may also choose to enroll in SEVCA’s VT Matched Savings program or our financial literacy classes.

You can learn more about this program and find program forms at www.sevca.org/economic-development/volunteer-income-tax-assistance, or call us at 802-722-1603 or 800-464-9951 for more information.