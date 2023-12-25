SEVCA announces regional thrift store network

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – With the closure of the Good Buy Thrift Stores in Springfield and Bellows Falls, Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) is announcing the implementation of a new partnership with thrift stores throughout Windham and Windsor counties. Participating stores will honor SEVCA-issued vouchers given to qualifying community members who will be able to access free clothing, furniture, and housewares in their neighborhoods. The first stores to join the SEVCA thrift store network include Black River Good Neighbor Services in Ludlow; Chester-Andover Family Center in Chester; The Community Closet at Emmanuel Episcopal church in Bellows Falls, and Busy Bees in Bellows Falls. SEVCA anticipates several more stores will join soon, and up to date information will be available on SEVCA’s website, www.sevca.org, and Facebook page as more stores are added to the network.

SEVCA has operated thrift stores in Windsor and Windham counties since 1970 with the dual purposes to offer low-income community members access to free and low-cost furniture, housewares, and clothing, and to be a locus of economic development. This new network allows shoppers utilizing vouchers to choose where they go to meet their specific needs, and the program also brings income to local small businesses.

“We again would like to thank our community for their long and loyal support for SEVCA Good Buy stores, both as shoppers, and as donors. We will especially miss seeing our volunteers and regular patrons,” said interim executive director Kathleen Devlin.

The Thrift Store Network voucher program will start in January. Please contact SEVCA at 802-885-7074 for more information or visit www.sevca.org.