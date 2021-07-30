SCVBR 2021 Good Neighbor, Realtor of the Year

REGION – The South Central Vermont Board of Realtors has named Claudia Harris as its 2021 Good Neighbor. Claudia is the broker-owner of Mary Mitchell Miller Real Estate in Weston.

Each year, SCVBR recognizes one individual who has made an extraordinary impact on their community through volunteer work.

In addition to her full-time career as a realtor, Claudia also serves as an advanced EMT and is very active with the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad. She volunteers with various community organizations such as the Weston Business Council, Neighborhood Connections, and the Weston Playhouse Theatre Company. She also serves as Landgrove’s town moderator and grand juror.

In 2020, Claudia chaired the SCVBR fundraising program. During the pandemic, when the services of Vermont’s food banks were in high demand, Claudia spearheaded the largest fundraising event in SCVBR’s history, raising over $18,000 for local food banks.

Claudia serves on the board of directors for the Vermont Association of Realtors. She is a past president of SCVBR and a past recipient of SCVBR’s Realtor of the Year, which recognizes a local realtor for outstanding commitment to the real estate industry and to their clients and community.

Jenifer Prouty Hoffman, principal broker, and owner of Hoffman Real Estate has been named the 2021 Realtor of the Year by the South Central Vermont Board of Realtors. SCVBR’s Realtor of the Year recognition is the board’s highest honor and recognizes a realtor member for outstanding commitment to the real estate industry, and to their clients and community.

“As SCVBR’s 2020 president, she guided us through the uncharted Covid territory with intelligence, passion, and class, all while building a house and opening her own firm,” said Steve Stettler, 2021 SCVBR president. “She repeatedly steps up to the plate when needed and honors all of us by representing the highest values of a realtor.”

Prior to starting her real estate career, Jenifer served as a mental health and substance use counselor for women. In 2011, she launched her real estate career. Jenifer holds numerous professional designations and certifications from the National Association of Realtors, including NAR’s e-Pro Certification, the Green Designation, and the Real Estate Negotiation Expert Certification.