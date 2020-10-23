Savings Bank of Walpole announces annual photo contest winners

KEENE, N.H. – Savings Bank of Walpole is excited to announce the winners of their second annual photo contest. Selected photos will be featured in the bank’s 2021 community calendar as well as on the bank’s website and social media. Images will also be included in desk calendars, holiday cards, and note cards. Calendars will be available to the public by late November in all branch offices.

“We had such tremendous response and are ecstatic about the submissions we received for our second photo contest,” noted Danielle Ruffo, community engagement officer at Savings Bank of Walpole. “The photos were incredible, as they not only capture the unique character of our state and our community–they really showcase the talent of our local artists.”

Winners of SBW’s 2020 Community Calendar Contest, which will be featured in the 2021 calendar, include: Tia Audet of West Swanzey, Kimberly Drone of Keene, Kelly Fontaine of Swanzey, Mylynda Gill of North Swanzey, Karen Hope of Marlborough, Marina Lyutenko of Manchester, Michael Fairbank of Walpole, and Michael McCarthy of North Swanzey.

For more information, visit www.walpolebank.com or call 603-352-1822.