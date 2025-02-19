Saturday Night Diner Dinners support Miss Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – What happens when you combine the love of diners and the support of Bellows Falls Moose Lodge #527 with the celebration of 50-year lodge member and former Miss Bellows Falls (MBF) diner owner Del Bush? The kickoff Diner Dinner on Saturday, March 8, begins a series of three diner fundraisers in 2025, and recognizes the contributions of Bush over the last 50 years as a member of the lodge.

Diner Dinners are the means by which the Miss Bellows Falls team of Rockingham for Progress (RFP) will be sharing progress reports in 2025, including plans, timelines, challenges, and triumphs. RFP is working with Banwell Architects on developing 50% plan sets, which will be shared at the March dinner, with a Q&A.

Fundraising efforts for the restoration of the historic Worcester Lunch Car #771 have been underway. To date, over $230,000 has been raised from individual donations.

“Our goal is to restore, renovate, and reopen the Miss Bellows Falls, leasing to an operator who can keep providing good, honest, affordable food to folks near and far, without being saddled with debt,” says Charlie Hunter, of Rockingham for Progress. “We want to carry on the legacy of Del and Joanne Bush, and set the Miss BF up for the next 80 years of success.”

The events are an opportunity to feature classic diner meals intended to bring back memories of the days when the Miss Bellows Falls Diner was operating. Del and Joanne Bush, former owners of the diner from 1973-1983, were asked for suggestions on some favorite meals, and settled on a seasonal menu for winter, summer, and fall.

Each meal includes a full entree and dessert. On March 8, meatloaf and apple crisp will be prepared by guest chef Aime Theroux. On July 19, enjoy ribs and strawberry shortcake, with diners invited to provide their favorite baked beans, which will be judged by the audience. The final dinner occurs on Oct. 18, and features roast pork, with diners once again invited to share their favorite dessert pie, which will be judged by the audience. Winners receive a gift from the Miss Bellows Falls store.

Bar service will be available, and the meal will begin with an informational update at 5:15 p.m., to share ongoing diner restoration progress. Dinner will be served buffet style, starting at 6 p.m. On March 8 only, following the recognition of Del Bush at 7 p.m., the band Rust and Bone will play at 8 p.m. Band tickets are available on the website, or from lodge members.

Information about the dinner schedule and ticket purchase information can be found on the Miss Bellows Falls Diner website, www.missbellowsfalls.com. Choose individual tickets, a table of six for family and friends, or purchase the entire series. The lodge is located at 59 Westminster Street, in Bellows Falls, Vt. The building is handicapped accessible.

For more information about the Miss Bellows Falls Diner project, the history of the diner, the merchandise store, or Rockingham for Progress, visit www.missbellowsfalls.com.