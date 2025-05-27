SAPA TV welcomes new staff members

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – SAPA TV, the public access TV station serving Springfield, Weathersfield, Chester, and Reading, Vt., is near the end of its reorganization, and is proud to welcome new employees in public-facing roles.

Longtime programming coordinator Kevin Paquet has been promoted to become the new executive director. He looks forward to making SAPA TV a welcoming and productive place for community members interested in making their own productions. Also receiving a promotion is videographer Alex Moreau, who is now SAPA’s new meeting manager.

Joining them are Amethyst Bonneau and Brite Cheney. Bonneau, the new communication and marketing manager, will help SAPA with outreach and community relations. Cheney is the new technology coordinator, and will assist members of the public when they come in to make programs or learn video editing skills.

Marita Johnson, president of the SAPA TV Board of Directors, says, “The board is very pleased that Kevin Paquet has stepped up into the position of executive director. His 10 years of experience here as part of the SAPA TV team provides him with an excellent background, with knowledge of the technology and the communities we serve, to continue to provide the valued mission of SAPA TV. Kevin has a passion for public access television and its role in providing local news and opportunities for citizens to share information and community events.”

SAPA’s services remain limited while the employees settle into their new roles, but it looks forward to serving the community in full again soon.