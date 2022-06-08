Rockingham Selectboard gives go ahead on Area Wide Plan

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Tri-Board of Saxtons River, Bellows Falls, and Rockingham approved the Area Wide Plan as presented by Development Director Gary Fox on Tuesday, May 31.

Fox gave a brief description of the process, which began in June 2021 with Stevens & Associates holding three public meetings involving stakeholders, property owners, merchants, and residents. The feedback and ideas generated a vision for the reuse and redevelopment of the island and “under the hill,” that is, the river side of the tracks from Mill Street.

The primary elements of the Area Wide Plan included a vibrant mixed-use village extension, canal walk, additional light industrial development, recreational opportunities, and increased historic and cultural aspects, including the Connecticut River Heritage Center.

Municipal Manager Scott Pickup said this is a road map on how to redevelop the island. He said they had already received inquiries from private developers on the general plan.

Pickup said, “One of the goals…is to work with organizations formally to move the process toward reality.”

Fox directed the board to fact sheets for each of the primary initiatives, giving descriptions, conditions, and concerns for each project.

Trustee James McAuliffe said, “There was not enough emphasis on job creation,” and that it seemed to be more focused on housing. His concern regarded the impact on village infrastructure.

Fox explained that feedback from the last two years identified employers having difficulty in recruiting due to a lack of housing for employees. He said that Bellows Falls had old housing stock that required investments impossible for many young families. Fox mentioned the economic development potential could increase the property tax base by an estimated $1.28 million per year to provide for increased services. Fox said the fact sheets showed realistic timelines that included working with the developer after permitting and design timeframes.

Pickup said the plan gives certainty to developers that the work was done and included a basic understanding of the vision. He said, “[It] gives them a blueprint, and gives us a higher profile,” that is, to attract private investment. Pickup said this would “work for our benefit in the long run.”

Fox said that, with board approval, they would share the plan again with stakeholders, as many of the initiatives depend on them. Fox said, “There are complications, [but] the Area Wide Plan makes it possible.”

Saxtons River Chair Amy Howlett said, “This is a sensible proposal that gives us a place to start.” She added, “If we don’t make changes and take risks, then we’re stuck with the same old.” Howlett noted there were parallels between the ARPA projects and the Area Wide Plan initiatives.

Pickup said three major bridge constructions could be happening in the next ten years and this plan follows a logical pattern. He said, “There are real opportunities for [Rockingham] to make a lot of things happen.” The Bellows Falls Area Wide Plan can be viewed at https://www.rockinghamvt.org/bellows-falls-area-wide-plan, and inquiries made to development@rockbf.org.

The next joint board meeting is in September and summer schedules are in effect for Trustees and Selectboard meetings, once per month on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Lower Theatre of the Bellows Falls Opera House.