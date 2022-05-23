Riverside Vet Care is OVRCC’s Member of the Month

LUDLOW, Vt. – The team at Riverside Vet Care was selected as Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce’s May 2022 Member of the Month to celebrate their new expanded location in Ludlow. This is the perfect month to recognize this chamber member, as May is also National Pet Month.

Riverside Veterinary Care is a full-service, AAHA-accredited animal hospital that welcomes both emergency treatment cases and patients in need of routine medical, surgical, and dental care. Their caring doctors have years of experience treating severe conditions and offering regular pet wellness care. Beyond first-rate pet care, they make their clinic comfortable, kid-friendly, and calm, so your pet can relax in the waiting room and look forward to meeting the doctor. Other services they offer include: wellness exams, preventive care, dermatology, comprehensive dental, surgery, digital radiography, ultrasonography, microchipping, acupuncture, boarding, nutritional counseling, and more. In addition to their convenient retail operation featuring pet food, supplies and accessories, they also offer online pharmacy services.

Riverside Vet Care is co-owned by doctors Carol Gifford and Emily Sullivan. Renee, Alex, Leeann, and April round out their Ludlow staff. Their veterinarians are pet owners themselves and understand that pets are a part of your family. It is their mission to help your pets live as well as possible for as long as possible. They communicate closely with each client regarding his or her pet’s care. Their vets are assisted by an able team of veterinary technicians and administrative support staff. These staff members have many years of education, training, and animal experience and are equally dedicated to the Riverside Veterinary Care philosophy.

Riverside recently expanded into a new Ludlow location at 72 Pond Street, just down the road on Route 103 from their old location. This expansion allows for more clinic space, more parking, and expanded hours. In addition, once all their renovations are complete, they are also planning an in-clinic diagnostic laboratory, ultrasound, x-ray, and surgical capabilities in Ludlow. In addition to Ludlow, they also have a location in Rutland.