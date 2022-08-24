Reinbow Riding Center receives generous donation

LUDLOW, Vt. – Reinbow Riding Center is excited to announce that it has received its largest donation to date, $25,200, from Assisting Children Today, co-founded by Troy Caruso, owner of Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow, Vt., which will be presented at the Center’s fundraising event on Aug. 31, from 6-9 p.m., sponsored and hosted by Belmont residents Tina and Glenn Tatangelo. We invite all to attend, as we’d love to have the your support to share the benefits of therapeutic horsemanship within our community, as well as to raise needed support for our mission.

In conjunction with our event, we have launched a digital fundraising campaign, in which we aim to raise another $25,200, for a total of $50,400. Donations can be made via our Facebook, our website, Venmo @reinbowriding, and at www.fnd.us/reinbowriding?ref=sh_0BYFz8.

We’re hosting this event to spread awareness about Reinbow Riding Center, a 501(c)(3) member of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH) International, based in Belmont, Vt. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to improving the wellbeing of individuals with unique, special needs through a therapeutic equine experience. We are passionate professionals working together with self-sacrificing volunteers. Reinbow Riding Center, formerly of Shrewsbury, Vt., has run on a tight budget and grassroots fundraising efforts for the last 14 years in support of our local community by offering lessons to those in need regardless of their ability to pay. We thank those of you who have shown your support over the years and invite anyone new to us to find out more! We hope you’ll choose to support our efforts and look forward to seeing you on Aug. 31.