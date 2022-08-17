Quilting time at Seams Sew Together

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Heather Allen and Shelley Wasklewicz, who have been business partners since the summer of 2021, are located in the Times Building in Bellows Falls and have been open for retail customers since May.

The Seams Sew Together team currently offers a variety of handmade products for your home, including custom wall hangings to bed-sized quilts, table runners, placemats, and pillows. Their services include providing longarm quilting and binding services to quilters, as well as selling batting, notions, patterns, and fabric.

Allen and Wasklewicz are also adding a lineup of classes for the fall season, including a “Beginner’s Class” in which students will learn to create a quilt from start to finish over a series of Tuesday evenings. There will also be a “Poppins Bag Class,” which is a heavy duty, versatile bag, and for the more experienced sewers, and “Starline” will use a template with suede-like backing which “sticks” to your fabric, allowing much more accuracy.

Another “Small Gift-Making Demo Class” will offer ideas to create quick gifts for the upcoming holiday season. The business will also host an “Open Sew” workshop once a month, during which participants can come and work on whatever projects they like and work with, and receive guidance, from others. Additionally, a once-a-month “Sunday Best Quilts” will offer a time and space for those working at their own pace on quilts from the “Sunday Best Quilts” book.

The Seams Sew Together open hours have recently changed with the season. Through Sept. 25, 2022, the shop will be open Mondays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 12–8 p.m., and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3–5 p.m.

“We understand that these hours will not work for everyone,” said Shelly Wasklewicz in a recent interview. “Therefore, we do invite everyone to reach out to us either by email or through our website, to see if we can make an alternate time that will work when needed.

“Heather and I also both work part-time jobs as well, but promise to do everything we can to help accommodate everyone.

“We also encourage everyone to visit our Facebook page and website for more information on future activities and possible shop hour adjustments,” added Wasklewicz. “We are really looking forward to the upcoming classes, workshops, and activities.”

To learn more, or to set up a time to visit Seams Sew Together, visit www.seamssewtogether.com, or email seamssewtogether@gmail.com. The shop is located at 18 Bridge Street, just off The Square in Downtown Bellows Falls.