OVRCC opens additional funding to businesses

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Disaster Relief Committee has a limited amount of funding left, which it would like to make available to business applicants who did not previously meet the deadline of Aug. 23. Please note that only new applicants will be considered for funding, and that funding is quite limited. However, if your business did not previously apply and you are now in need of funding for flood related physical damage in order to return to full operation, or to cover costs previously incurred if you are now fully operational, please apply below by the new deadline of Nov. 15.