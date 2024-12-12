PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – The Golden Stage Inn is the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (OVRCC) Member of the Month for December 2024. Julie Lynn and Mike Wood at the Inn are being recognized for their incredible and impactful work in the community.

Since purchasing the inn in 2010, their leadership has been influential in so many ways, organizing the INNdulgence Tour, Inn to Inn Walking Tours, the Honey Festival, and so much more.

With an abundance of unique offerings, The Golden Stage Inn is a true gem in south central Vermont, and a shining example of how local businesses can make a big impact and provide unforgettable experiences to all who visit.