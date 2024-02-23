OVRCC celebrates Little Mexico grand opening

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of Little Mexico in the Okemo Marketplace Plaza. Everyone is thrilled to welcome Little Mexico to Okemo Valley, and the grand opening has been a great success. Stop by to try their delicious enchiladas, tacos, margaritas, and so much more. In addition to Mexican food and drinks served bar side and in the dining room, the restaurant provides catering and hosts events.

For the ribbon ceremony, owner Oscar Torres cut the ribbon with two of his team members behind him, Tim McEnaney and general manager Casey Crompton. Assistant chamber director Leah Krieble and chamber executive director Carol Lighthall held the ribbon.

For more information on places to dine and drink locally, visit www.yourplaceinvermont.com.