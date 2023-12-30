OVRCC announces additional disaster relief funds

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Region Chamber of Commerce (OVRCC) is pleased to let you know that we have additional grant funds for disaster relief thanks to a grant award from the Vermont Community Foundation for businesses in Okemo Valley communities. Our funds remain limited, but we anticipate grant awards of up to $5,000. Prior awardees are invited to apply again.

This grant application will close on Jan. 19, so please complete your application before then. We will do our best to be equitable in how these limited funds are distributed and in a timely manner.

Please forward your questions to Carol Lighthall at Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, clighthall@yourplaceinvermont.com.